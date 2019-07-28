Five devotees dead, 20 injured in Thatta road mishaps

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as five individuals including three minors lost their lives on the spot and twenty others sustained injuries after their passenger bus turned turtle in Thatta district Sindh near Keenjhar Lake.

According to details, the overspeeding passenger bus was headed to Keenjhar Lake from Karachi before flipping near Baghar Mori area of the city.

The Passenger bus was carrying devotees who were headed to Keenjhar Lake to visit a Hazrat Syed Sakhi Jamil Shah Datar Gurnari.

Police officials said, emergency has been declared at Civil Makli Hospital and doctors have been summoned on a sudden basis.