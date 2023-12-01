Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

Open Menu

December 01, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) As many as five more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,686 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that, among the new cases, two cases had arrived from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi and one each from Gujjar Khan, Kahutta and Potohar town urban area.

He added that presently 23 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 12 cases were confirmed while 2,672 discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that during indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 565 houses and found larvae in 19 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 542 places, the teams found larvae at five sites during outdoor surveillance.

