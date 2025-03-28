Five Die, 13 Injure As Vehri-bound Bus Overturns Near Kallar Kahar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) At least five passengers lost their lives and another 13 sustained wounds when a bus overturned near Kallar Kahar in the wee hours of Friday.
The motorways police said, the accident occurred at the Motorway M2 in the Salt Range near Chakwal where a bus going to Vehari from Rawalpindi turned turtle due to brakes failure.
Soon after receiving the report of the incident, police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Trauma Centre Kallar Kahar.
According to initial information, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the driver.
According to rescue sources, the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.
The dead persons were later identified as Abid resident of Sahiwal, Arsalan son of Maqbool, Ali Raza son of Abdul Razzaq resident of Burewala and Zaheer son of Mohammad Shahbaz who was belonged to Pakpattan.
Medical Superintendent of Trauma Centre said that identification of one of the deceased was yet to be finalized.
Further investigation was underway.
