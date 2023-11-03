Five die, 24 injure in blast near police Van

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) At-least five passer-by were killed while 24 policemen and civilian sustained injuries as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded near Tank Adda targeting police Van on Friday.

According to police sources, the vehicle carrying police personnel was targeted by unknown militants when it was targeted near Tank Adda by an IED planted in a motorcycle.

As a result, five passer-by were killed on the spot and 24 people including civilians and two policemen got injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. Later, unknown militants opened fire on police personnel present in the hospital. The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The identification of the dead and other injured was in process.