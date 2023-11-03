Open Menu

Five Die, 24 Injure In Blast Near Police Van

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Five die, 24 injure in blast near police Van

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) At-least five passer-by were killed while 24 policemen and civilian sustained injuries as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded near Tank Adda targeting police Van on Friday.

According to police sources, the vehicle carrying police personnel was targeted by unknown militants when it was targeted near Tank Adda by an IED planted in a motorcycle.

As a result, five passer-by were killed on the spot and 24 people including civilians and two policemen got injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. Later, unknown militants opened fire on police personnel present in the hospital. The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The identification of the dead and other injured was in process.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Militants Police Vehicle Van Tank

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

6 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

36 minutes ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

1 hour ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

2 hours ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

2 hours ago
 Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan