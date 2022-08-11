UrduPoint.com

Five Die Due To Gas Leakage In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 09:37 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Five members of a family who sustained critical burns wounds in a fire incident in Ghareebabad area succumbed to their injuries as the efforts of the doctors at a private hospital in Karachi failed to save their lives.

According to the police sources, the bodies of the deceased included a man, 3 women and a child, were shifted to their residence in Hyderabad for the burial rites in the afternoon.

Four more children of the family are still under treatment in the hospital.

The doctors have told the affected family that 3 of them were critical.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning in the house of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Paramedical Staff Association's General Secretary Ravi Tanoli's house in Ghareebabad.

The police said the house was gutted by flames due to gas leakage.

Tanoli's father 55 years old Ratan Tanoli, mother 50 years old Sawitri, sisters 35 years old Ainee, sister in law 22 years old Usha and niece 5 years old Sharda are among the deceased.

A large number of local people, representatives of the traders and political figures attended the funeral and offered fateha.

