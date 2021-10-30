Five die of corona in KP

Corona claims five lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 79 new cases of the virus reported from various parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Corona claims five lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 79 new cases of the virus reported from various parts of the province.

According to provincial health authorities here Saturday, as many as 251 persons recovered from the disease in a single day and 10024 tests were conducted.

The number of corona detection tests conducted so far is 3275414. Four fatalities were reported in Peshawar Division while one death was reported from D I Khan.