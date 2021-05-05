UrduPoint.com
Five Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 08:46 PM

Five die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

As many as five patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 168 people tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :As many as five patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 168 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Wednesday that 1,060 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,201 while 16,213 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 252 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 93 at DHQ Hospital and 78 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,279 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

