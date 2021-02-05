Five die, one injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Atleast five persons of a family including women and kids were killed while one another sustained injuries as car collided with tree after tyre burst near at 17/15-L Mian Channu here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a family riding on car was going to Mohsinwaal from 96/15-L when suddenly tyre of the car burst and it went uncontrolled and collided with tree near 17/15-L Mian Channu.

As a result, five persons died on the spot while one another sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The rescuers recovered the stranded bodies after cutting the body of the car.