Five die, one injures in Musakhel firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :At least five persons died and one other received injuries in a clash between two groups at Saifzai area of Musakhel district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other.

As a consequence, five of them died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries while a person suffered wounds.

Levies force reached the site after getting information about the incident and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the injured victim treatment was started.

The clash and identity of victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies forces cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.