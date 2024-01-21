Five Die, Two Injured In Fog-related Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) At least three people were killed and two others were wounded in a fog-related road accident in Kasur on late Friday night.
According to private news channel, an accident occurred at the Kutchery Road in Pattoki where a truck collided with a trailer parked on the road side due to dense fog, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
In another incident, two people died when a passenger van crashed into a loader near Jehan Khan on Jhang Road in Bhakkar.
According to Rescue officials, the fatal smash between the passenger van and loader resulted in on-the-spot deaths of two passengers, while seven other travelers sustained injuries.
They said that the accident occurred due to dense fog engulfing the area.
The injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital for immediate medical treatment.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug dealer held; hashish, heroin recovered5 minutes ago
-
225 candidates appear in PHP promotional test5 minutes ago
-
Dr Malik meets MD IFW Expo in Berlin15 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Motorists asked to drive carefully during fog to avoid accidents25 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority’s big action26 minutes ago
-
Agri dept seeks applications for wheat demonstration plots36 minutes ago
-
Dense fog forces motorway closures, disrupts traffic across north, south Zones45 minutes ago
-
'Friends' turn out to be killers45 minutes ago
-
4515 liter illegal fuel recovered in DI Khan45 minutes ago
-
Mentally-challenged man killed by train46 minutes ago
-
Fog paralyzes Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Disrupts flights, trains daily life56 minutes ago