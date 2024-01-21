Five die, two injured in fog-related accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) At least three people were killed and two others were wounded in a fog-related road accident in Kasur on late Friday night.

According to private news channel, an accident occurred at the Kutchery Road in Pattoki where a truck collided with a trailer parked on the road side due to dense fog, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

In another incident, two people died when a passenger van crashed into a loader near Jehan Khan on Jhang Road in Bhakkar.

According to Rescue officials, the fatal smash between the passenger van and loader resulted in on-the-spot deaths of two passengers, while seven other travelers sustained injuries.

They said that the accident occurred due to dense fog engulfing the area.

The injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital for immediate medical treatment.