Five Die, Two Injured In Mansehra Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) At least five people were killed and two others injured when a passenger coaster overturned in Mansehra on Tuesday.
Local police said the passenger coaster, on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit overturned at Kalgan Mor in the Gandhian area, killing four passengers at the scene and injuring three others
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to King Abdullah Hospital in Mansehra where one of the injured succumbed to his injuries.
Police said slippery road conditions caused the road mishap. The rescue workers later removed the coaster from the road, clearing it for vehicular traffic.
