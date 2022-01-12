UrduPoint.com

Five Die, Two Injured In Roof Collapsed Incident: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 12:14 PM

Five people including three women died and two others injured when roof of a room of dilapidated house suddenly caved in at Tehkal area in the wee hours of Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Five people including three women died and two others injured when roof of a room of dilapidated house suddenly caved in at Tehkal area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said the family of Tawab son of Azam Khan was sleeping when roof of their room fell on them.

As result, Gul Dasta wife of Azam Khan, her daughter Zargona wife of Akmal, Parigul wife of Javeed, Bibi Gul wife of Sher Alam died on the spot. Ahtesham son of Javeed and Maryam wife of Javed sustained injuries in the ill-fated incident.

The Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and retrieved bodies from the rubble. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Police said the ill-fated family belonged to Afghanistan, who had hired the house on rent. Police have started investigation.

