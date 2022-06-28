Five die while saving labour in Rawat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as five people died on Monday while rescuing a labour who got fainted in a well due to intoxication of poisonous gas, under the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, a man fainted due to poisonous gas in the well, people descended into the well in an attempt to rescue him.

The Rawat Police along with rescue teams reached the spot and rescued three individuals from the well while the bodies of five deceased were recovered.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for postmortem whereas the victims were identified as Zafar, Azhar, Ijaz, Aun and Mohammad Siddique.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Saddar Zunair Ahmed Cheema said the matter was being further investigated by the police team.