Five Died, Eight Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Five died while eight others received multiple injuries when a speedy rickshaw fell into a nullah in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal Sadar police station.

PRO Police Karim Nawaz told journalists that a speedy rickshaw coming from Hasanabdal fell into a ditch because of over speeding as its driver lost control.

In a result, four women as named Zainab 40 , Musarat 40 , Rukhsana 50 , Nabeela 33 and a baby girl Marwa (two months old) died while Muhammad Waseem 30 (Rickshaw driver ), Sana 24 , Shagufta 50 , Shahvez 5 , Ravez 4 , Alisha 9 , Mahnoor 6 (all brothers and sisters) and Hoorain 6 received multiple injuries .

The dead and injured were shifted by Rescue 1122/ locals to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal.

PRO Attock police said that FIR against the rickshaw driver has been registered . Meanwhile in Attock two sisters namely Fatima 4 and Sharfa 3 received injuries when an explosion took place because of accumulation of gases inside a severage line in mohala Eidgah . Rescue 1122 shifted both the injured to DHQ Hospital Attock.

