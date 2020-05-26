Five died in different incidents during Eid holidays

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Five persons including three minors died in different incidents in various parts of the distric during Eid days.

In the first incident, two cousins who came to their relatives' house to celebrate Eid, drowned in a mini dam in Dhoke Seelu in the limits of Fatehjang police station. The dead were identified as 9 years old Naqeeb Ullah and 10 years old Aamir Khan.

Local divers retrieved the bodies and handed over to their heirs for burial.

Meanwhile, 14 year old Mohammad Zain who along with his other family members had come from Peshawar to celebrate Eid with his relatives drowned in Akhori dam in the limits of Attock Saddar police station.

Later, his body was flushed out by local volunteers.

In yet another incident, a man was shot dead while his other relative was injured when two groups attacked each other over a trivial issue in Malhu village in limits of Hazro police station.

In the same police station's limits, a motorcyclist died when he lost control due to over speeding on GT road near Hattain.

`Respective Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.