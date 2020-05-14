UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Died In Two Road Accidents In Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:21 PM

Five died in two road accidents in Kohistan

At least five persons Thursday died in two different road accidents in at Kumaila and Shakai Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :At least five persons Thursday died in two different road accidents in at Kumaila and Shakai Kohistan.

According to the police sources, in the first accident, a motorcycle which was heading towards Battagram from Kiyal when owing to over speeding motorbike fell into the gorge from Kiyal bridge resulting in the two motorcyclists Abdul Rehman son of Abdul Ghani and Zahid son of Dost died at the spot.

Police and locals recovered the dead bodies of the tow motorcyclists from the gorge and shifted them to hospital where after completion of medicolegal formalities handed over to the families.

Three more people died in the second accident which took place at Karoor Shaki when a car fell into a deep gorge resulting in three people died at the spot, the dead passengers were hail from Battagram, Basham and Laki Marwat.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Road Car Died Hail Kohistan From

Recent Stories

Western Pacific Countries Manage to Avert Uncontro ..

6 seconds ago

WTO Director-General Azevedo Plans to Step Down Be ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Recoveries Ex ..

5 minutes ago

Indian troops fire pellets on protesters in Badgam ..

5 minutes ago

Digital startup on veterinary helps pet lovers to ..

5 minutes ago

Traditional 'Dhol wala' keeps alive centuries old ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.