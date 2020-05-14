Five died in two road accidents in Kohistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least five persons Thursday died in two different road accidents in at Kumaila and Shakai Kohistan

At least five persons Thursday died in two different road accidents in at Kumaila and Shakai Kohistan.

According to the police sources, in the first accident, a motorcycle which was heading towards Battagram from Kiyal when owing to over speeding motorbike fell into the gorge from Kiyal bridge resulting in the two motorcyclists Abdul Rehman son of Abdul Ghani and Zahid son of Dost died at the spot.

Police and locals recovered the dead bodies of the tow motorcyclists from the gorge and shifted them to hospital where after completion of medicolegal formalities handed over to the families.

Three more people died in the second accident which took place at Karoor Shaki when a car fell into a deep gorge resulting in three people died at the spot, the dead passengers were hail from Battagram, Basham and Laki Marwat.