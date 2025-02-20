Open Menu

Five Died, Seven Injured In Bus-trailer Collision On Multan-Khanewal Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Five died, seven injured in bus-trailer collision on Multan-Khanewal motorway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Five passengers died,while seven others sustained injuries when a passenger bus collided with a trailer on Multan-Khanewal motorway here on early Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that the bus,carrying 'Tableeghi Jamat' members, was travelling from Karachi to Swat when on motorway,it collided with a 22-wheel long vehicle,some 18-km from Shah Rukn-e-Alam interchange.Consequently, five people were killed on the spot, while seven others suffered injuries.

Upon getting information, motorway police and rescue team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Rescue team provided first aid to the five injured people on the spot, while remaining two critically injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital.The bodies were also shifted to hospital for autopsy.

A Rescue 1122 official feared that the figure could rise as some injured were also shifted to hospitals by motorway police and added they would be updating the details shortly.

