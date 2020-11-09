Five died, two injured in road accident

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :At least five people including a woman died and two other sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge in Dalbanni Mansehra.

According to the SHO Shankiyari police station Shakir, a passenger jeep which was heading towards Shankiyari from Dalbanni fell into a deep gorge when the driver lost control of the jeep.

As a result five people died at the spot and two others including a minor girl sustained injuries.

The bodies were recovered by Rescue 1122, police and locals which were identified as Nawaz son of Muhammad Ali, Liaqat Ali son Said Ghulam, Muneer son of Salar, Wajid son of Qayum and Hakmeen Sajid.

Two other passengers including a 10 months old minor girl daughter of Shaukat and Qadir son of Syed Ghulam sustained injuries while the minor girl after first aid sent home and the others were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.

Locals told media that owing to the Dalbani Shankiyari road condition every year many accidents take place and claims many lives, only jeeps and four wheels can travel on this road, which desperately needs blacktopping to stop the road accidents.