Five Dies Of COVID-19 In ATH Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as five more patients have died of Coronavirus at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the ATH spokesperson, 34 new patients have admitted to the Coronavirus ward where the total number of patients has reached to 178.

It was also disclosed that 16 Coronavirus patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with acute breathing problems while 27 were declared critical and were placed on CPEP machines.

Due to the negligence of people and violation of Coronavirus SOPs that were issued by the government to control the spread of the virus, the number of COVID-19 positive cases are increasing day by day, he added.

He said the Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur were among the top districts whoch have highest ratio of Coronavirus positive cases in the Hazara division.

