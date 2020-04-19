Five disinfectant walks through gates installed in LRH

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Five disinfectant walk-through gates have been installed in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

These gates have been donated by a senior doctor of the hospital.The gates have been installed at main entrances of the hospital.

The staff of the hospital, patients and attendants will be automatically sprayed while walking through the gate.

The gates have been completed at a cost of six-hundred thousand rupees.