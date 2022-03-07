UrduPoint.com

Five Distilleries Unearthed; Drugs Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Five distilleries unearthed; drugs seized

Police Serwer Shaheed on Monday claimed to unearthed five working distilleries during a crackdown

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Police Serwer Shaheed on Monday claimed to unearthed five working distilleries during a crackdown.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of District Police Officer, Police Serwer Shaheed launched a crackdown against wine makers and drug sellers and claimed to unearthed five distilleries while large quantity of drugs was seized during the crackdown.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Drugs

Recent Stories

Imam asks for formulating strategy to curb outbrea ..

Imam asks for formulating strategy to curb outbreak of LSD

8 seconds ago
 Four held with narcotics

Four held with narcotics

9 seconds ago
 China to host 3rd meeting of FMs from Afghanistan' ..

China to host 3rd meeting of FMs from Afghanistan's neighbors

11 seconds ago
 ANF recovers over 270 kg charras; arrests two

ANF recovers over 270 kg charras; arrests two

14 seconds ago
 Onyx manufactures exports witness 31.31pc increase ..

Onyx manufactures exports witness 31.31pc increase

3 minutes ago
 Naval Chief condoles demise of former President Ra ..

Naval Chief condoles demise of former President Rafiq Tarar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>