Five distilleries unearthed; drugs seized

Police Serwer Shaheed on Monday claimed to unearthed five working distilleries during a crackdown

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Police Serwer Shaheed on Monday claimed to unearthed five working distilleries during a crackdown.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of District Police Officer, Police Serwer Shaheed launched a crackdown against wine makers and drug sellers and claimed to unearthed five distilleries while large quantity of drugs was seized during the crackdown.