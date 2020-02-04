UrduPoint.com
Five Drivers Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:37 PM

Five drivers arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):The police here arrested five drivers from various parts of the city on the charge of rash driving during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that accused Ehsan was arrested from Standard Charter bank chowk, Ahsan from GTS chowk, Arshad from Chenab chowk, Nadeem from Faizan-e-Madina chowk and Shahid Jameel from Gill chowk.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was under progress.

