Five Drivers Arrested In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):The police here arrested five drivers from various parts of the city on the charge of rash driving during past 12 hours.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that accused Ehsan was arrested from Standard Charter bank chowk, Ahsan from GTS chowk, Arshad from Chenab chowk, Nadeem from Faizan-e-Madina chowk and Shahid Jameel from Gill chowk.
The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was under progress.