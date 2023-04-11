Five driving schools established in Faisalabad: CTO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone said that five driving schools had been established to facilitate people.

Talking to APP, he said that two driving schools were running in People's Colony and Ghulam Muhammad Abad while remaining three were established at tehsil level.

He said that traffic police were charging Rs 3,000 as training fee for driving car and motorcycle. This course has duration of 15 days in which students were not only imparted training but also educated with traffic rules and regulations.

Similarly, training for commercial driving was also arranged at Driving school Ghulam Muhammad Abad wherepeople could also get admission for LTV training, he added.