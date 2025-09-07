Five drown as rescue boat capsizes in Chenab River

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) A tragic incident occurred on Monday when a Rescue 1122 boat capsized in the flooded Chenab River near Wacha Sandela area of Jalalpur Pirwala, leaving five people dead, including a woman and four children.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the boat was carrying more than 20 people, mostly women and children, when it overturned during a rescue operation.

Rescue teams managed to save several passengers, while a search operation is underway to recover the remaining missing persons.

Those who lost their lives include 80-year-old Bakht Bibi, six-year-old Fatima Bibi, seven-year-old Amir, three-year-old Mahnoor, and two infants aged six months and three months.

Authorities said the rescue efforts are continuing in the area as flood waters have displaced several families.