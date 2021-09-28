UrduPoint.com

Five Drown As Van Plunges Into Nullah In Gilgit

Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Atleast five persons including women were drowned while other several got hurt when a van plunged into a seasonal nullah near Karakoram Highway in Gilgit on Tuesday.

According to details, Rescue sources said that the deadly accident was occurred due to tyre burst of van when the unfortunate vehicle was en-route.

The mishap claimed five passenger's life and injured fifteen people, a private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 teams called on the scene, retrieved the bodies from the nullah after a search operation and handed these over to the relatives of the deceased.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

