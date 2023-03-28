Five drowned in Hub River in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :At least five people drowned in the hub river, reported by a private news channel on Monday.

According to rescue sources, five people in their recreational activities went into the deep water and drowned.

The Rescue teams were then rushed to the site and recovered all the bodies, shifting them to the nearby hospital. The drowned people belonged to Karachi's Eithad Town.