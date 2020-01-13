UrduPoint.com
Five Drug Dealers Arrested, Drugs Seized In Swat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:44 PM

Five drug dealers arrested, drugs seized in Swat

Police in a search and strike operation against anti social elements, arrested five drug dealers on Monday and seized 2567 grams of charas and weapons from their possession

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Syed Ashfaq Anwar, SHOs of various police station carried out raids against anti-social elements and arrested five drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Syed Ashfaq Anwar, SHOs of various police station carried out raids against anti-social elements and arrested five drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Similarly, police also seized 11 pistols and one gun from criminals.

DPO said the operation will continue to eliminate all sort of crimes from society.

