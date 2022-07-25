Five drug dealers arrested during crackdown

Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered drugs, liquor from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered drugs, liquor from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Rata Amral police arrested Manzoor and recovered 320 gram charas from his possession.

Similarly, Westridge police held Ayaz, Tayyab and recovered 480 gram charas from their custody.

Following operation, Naseerabad police recovered 110 grams of hashish from accused Bilal Nawaz, while Saddar Wah police recovered 10 liters of liquor from accused Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that drug businesses would be closed down. CPO directed to launch crackdown against drug mafia without any discrimination.