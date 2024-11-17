Five Drug Dealers Arrested During Operation
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered more than 05 kilogram drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Shahzeb and seized 1.7 kg drugs from his possession.
Similarly, Rata Amaral police apprehended Nasir and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody.
While, Race Course police netted Nadir Khan and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from him.
Following operation, Mandra police held Amjad and recovered 580 grams of hashish from him.
Additionally, Waris Khan police recovered 560 grams of hashish from Qamar.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations commended the police team and stated that the accused would be challaned in court with solid evidence and would be punished. Strict action against drug dealers will be continued in bid to eradicate the scourge of drugs, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call to promote religious harmony2 minutes ago
-
Khanewal police recover Rs3.6m stolen goods2 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 19th shipment, 17 tons of aid to Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 31 for violating tenancy act2 minutes ago
-
Karachi Company police netted 630 outlaws in last 10 months2 minutes ago
-
Revival of literary activities, fresco work at Wazir Khan Baradari begins12 minutes ago
-
Spanish delegation tours Lahore's historical sites12 minutes ago
-
DG MLC arranges students' study tour22 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold forecast for Lahore22 minutes ago
-
Airport Police arrest liquor supplier, seize 192 bottles22 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur tomorrow42 minutes ago
-
KP govt lost writ in province: Aftab Sherpao42 minutes ago