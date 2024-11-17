Five drug dealers arrested during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered more than 05 kilogram drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Shahzeb and seized 1.7 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Rata Amaral police apprehended Nasir and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody.

While, Race Course police netted Nadir Khan and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from him.

Following operation, Mandra police held Amjad and recovered 580 grams of hashish from him.

Additionally, Waris Khan police recovered 560 grams of hashish from Qamar.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended the police team and stated that the accused would be challaned in court with solid evidence and would be punished. Strict action against drug dealers will be continued in bid to eradicate the scourge of drugs, he added.