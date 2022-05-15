UrduPoint.com

Five Drug Dealers Held, Drugs Recovered During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Five drug dealers held, drugs recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five drug pusher and recovered approximately 1 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Race Course police arrested drug pusher Mumtaz Ahmed and recovered 210 grams of charas from his possession.

Similarly, City Police arrested M Rafiq and recovered 116 gram charas from his custody.

While, Ganjmandi police arrested Ramzan and recovered 300 grams of hashish from his possession.

Following operation, Mandra police arrested Hasibullah and recovered 120 gram charas from his custody. Rawat Police conducted raid and arrested Khalid besides recovering 220 grams of hashish from the accused. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SP said that crackdown against drug dealers would continue.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Progress All From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

9 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

18 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

18 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

19 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.