Five drug dealers held, drugs recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five drug pusher and recovered approximately 1 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Race Course police arrested drug pusher Mumtaz Ahmed and recovered 210 grams of charas from his possession.

Similarly, City Police arrested M Rafiq and recovered 116 gram charas from his custody.

While, Ganjmandi police arrested Ramzan and recovered 300 grams of hashish from his possession.

Following operation, Mandra police arrested Hasibullah and recovered 120 gram charas from his custody. Rawat Police conducted raid and arrested Khalid besides recovering 220 grams of hashish from the accused. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SP said that crackdown against drug dealers would continue.