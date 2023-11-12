Five drug dealers held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered more than 05 kg of drugs from their possession during the crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amral police conducted a raid and arrested two drug dealers namely Ameen and Abdul Jawad and recovered more than 2.5 kg of drugs from their possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Haider Ali and recovered 1.4 kg of drugs from his custody.

While Race Course police recovered 600 gram of charas from Fazal Haq.

Following the operation, Waris Khan police recovered 570 gram of charas from Adnan. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and said the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence. He made it clear that strict action will be taken against those involved in supplying drugs and playing with the lives of the young generation.