Five Drug Dealers Jailed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Local courts on Wednesday put five drug dealers behind the bars for a total of 45 years. Each got 9 years in prison and a Rs. 80,000.0 fine for selling hashish.
According to the details, Sadiqabad Police nabbed Ashan Ali with 1.2 kg of hashish in December 2023, Kashif Naveed with 1.
8 kg in May 2025 and Rafiq Khan was arrested with 1.26 kg in February 2024.
Zahid was arrested with 1.65 kg in March 2025 by Chontra Police whereas Gohar was busted with 1.4 kg in October 2024 by Banni Police.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani praised the police team and said they’ll keep fighting drugs to keep the city safe.
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
