Five Drug Dealers, Liquor Suppliers Apprehended
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Police have apprehended five drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than 3.5 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here Sunday, informed police spokesman.
Civil Lines police held Mazhar and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his possession.
Similarly, New Town police arrested Ali and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his custody.
While, Race Course police apprehended Waqas and recovered 600 gram of charas from his possession.
Following operation, Rata Amaral police recovered 380 gram of charas from Wasim.
Naseerabad police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Anwar.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police team and said that the crackdown on drug dealers will be continued to end the drug scourge.
