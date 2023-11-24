Five drug dealers nabbed during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered more than 07 kg of drugs from their possession during the crackdown here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amaral police held woman drug dealer Khush Pari and recovered 1.2 kg of drugs from her possession.

Similarly, Morgah police nabbed Dilnawaz and recovered 1.2 kg of drugs from his custody.

While Saddar Wah police arrested Sajjad Khan and recovered 2.4 kg drugs from his possession.

Following the operation, Saddar Barooni police arrested Khizer Hayyat and recovered 1.8 kg of drugs from his possession.

Kallar Syedan police arrested Owal Khan and recovered 460 gram of charas from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started an investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams and added that those who are involved in illegal activity will not escape from the grip of the law.