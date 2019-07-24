Five drug-paddlers arrested, narcotics recovered in Karachi

The Chakiwara Police has busted a five members gang of drug-traffickers who supplying heroin, amphetamine commonly known as ICE along with other narcotics in posh areas of the metropolis

SSP City Muqaddas Haider told the media persons on Wednesday that Accused Dost Muhammad, Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Ibrahim, Naimatullah and Shabbir were arrested in Chakiwara area and recovered two kilograms Hashish, 105 gram heroin and other drugs.

The police has registered a case under anti-narcotics act.