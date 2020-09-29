Five drug peddlers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers,the teams of different police station conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested five accused,recovered 5.

350 kilograms hashish and a pistol 30 bore from them.

They were identified as-- Nasrullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Hayyat and Ifftikhar.

Police registered separate cases and further investigation was underway.