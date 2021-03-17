UrduPoint.com
Five Drug Peddlers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:39 PM

The Capital City Police in its ongoing operation against drug mafia on Wednesday arrested five drug peddlers from the jurisdiction of Shahpur Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police in its ongoing operation against drug mafia on Wednesday arrested five drug peddlers from the jurisdiction of Shahpur Police Station.

The SHO Shahpur Police Station, Rafiq Khan said that arrested persons were involved in selling ice drug and other norcotics in surrounding areas of educational institutions.

The arrested drug dealers have confessed to involvement in norcotics trafficking during initial investigation.

Police recovered two kilograms charas, ice drug worth thousands of rupees from their possession, besides weapons that include one Kalashnikov, four pistols and hundreds of rounds of cartridges.

