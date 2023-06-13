Five drug peddlers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five accused besides recovering liquor and weapons.

According to a police spokesman on Tuesday, Lakisan, Sillanwali,Cantt, Jhawarian and Saddar police conducted raids and held Ghulam Shabbir,Riaz,Awais,Imran and Rafaqat.

Police also recovered over 50 liters of liquor, 5-g Ice and two pistols.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigationsare underway.