Five Drug Peddlers Arrested, Huge Cache Of Narcotics Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
In response to the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police has launched a comprehensive drive “Nasha Ab Nahi” to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In response to the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police has launched a comprehensive drive “Nasha Ab Nahi” to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse.
A public relations officers on Wednesday said that, during the last 24 hours, the police apprehended five drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession.
Following the directions, Tarnol police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Usman and recovered 1,170 gram heroin from his possession.
The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Saddam Hussain and recovered 1,520 gram heroin from his possession.
Similarly, the Phulgran police arrested two accused namely Irfan Shah and Muhammad Naseer Shah and recovered 1,110 gram heroin and 10 bottles of wine from their possession.
The Shahzad Town police arrested an accused namely Nazakat Hussain and recovered 580 gram heroin from his possession.
Meanwhile, separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.
The SSP Operations directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.
“The Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
6 died, 7 injured in road accident
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed
US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements
UK general election to be held on July 4: media
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 304 minutes ago
-
6 died, 7 injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 306 minutes ago
-
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements4 minutes ago
-
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization17 minutes ago
-
Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country17 minutes ago
-
Pirzada visit Iranian Embassy to condole demise of President Raisi18 minutes ago
-
Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family18 minutes ago
-
Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK SZH26 minutes ago
-
Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister26 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister34 minutes ago
-
Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC34 minutes ago