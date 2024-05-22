Five drug peddlers arrested, huge cache of narcotics seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In response to the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police has launched a comprehensive drive “Nasha Ab Nahi” to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse.

A public relations officers on Wednesday said that, during the last 24 hours, the police apprehended five drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession.

Following the directions, Tarnol police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Usman and recovered 1,170 gram heroin from his possession.

The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Saddam Hussain and recovered 1,520 gram heroin from his possession.

Similarly, the Phulgran police arrested two accused namely Irfan Shah and Muhammad Naseer Shah and recovered 1,110 gram heroin and 10 bottles of wine from their possession.

The Shahzad Town police arrested an accused namely Nazakat Hussain and recovered 580 gram heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

The SSP Operations directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

“The Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.