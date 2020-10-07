Five drug peddlers arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said a team of Jhal Chakiyan police station conducted raids at various places and arrested the accused besides recovering 3.

450 Kilograms hashish and two pistol.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Kamran,Ghulam Abbas and Ahmed Nasir.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.