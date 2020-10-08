Five drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested five accused besides recovering 2825 grams hashish and 80 litres liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested five accused besides recovering 2825 grams hashish and 80 litres liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Gujar Khan police arrested a drug peddler namely Ali Zaman besides recovering 2335 grams hashish from his possession.

Kahuta police held Nasir Iqbal and seized 490 grams hashish and 50 litres liquor.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral police rounded up Akash for having 20 litres liquor.

New Town police arrested Waqar Rehman for carrying five litres liquor. Sadiqabad police also nabbed Tanveer with five litres liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.