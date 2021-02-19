UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Arrested; Over Two Kg Charras, 100 Kupies Recovered

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Five drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; over two kg charras, 100 kupies recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested five accused besides recovering 2565 grams charas and 100 kupies liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah, Mandra and Taxila police arrested Muhammad Taha, Muhammad Bilal, Kamran, Shabbir and Danish and recovered 2565 grams charras and 100 kupies liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

He said, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas has appreciated performance of police officers of respective police stations and directed to continue operations against the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila All From

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

30 minutes ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

37 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

55 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

1 hour ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

1 hour ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.