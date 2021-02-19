Five drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; over two kg charras, 100 kupies recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested five accused besides recovering 2565 grams charas and 100 kupies liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah, Mandra and Taxila police arrested Muhammad Taha, Muhammad Bilal, Kamran, Shabbir and Danish and recovered 2565 grams charras and 100 kupies liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

He said, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas has appreciated performance of police officers of respective police stations and directed to continue operations against the lawbreakers.