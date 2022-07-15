UrduPoint.com

Five Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Five drug peddlers, bootleggers held

Rawalpindi police on Friday arrested five accused in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Friday arrested five accused in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers.

The police also recovered over 2000 grams charras and two bottles of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Banni police held Sagheer and recover 1410 grams charras while Ratta Amral police arrested Sajid with 300 grams charras.

Westridge police rounded up Rehan for having 150 grams charras.

Murree police in an operation arrested two accused namely Saif and Sohail and recovered two bottles of liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects and the investigations have been launched against them.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Will Not Produce Ann ..

Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Will Not Produce Announcement on More Oil Output - ..

50 seconds ago
 Inflation in Croatia Reaches Record High of 12% - ..

Inflation in Croatia Reaches Record High of 12% - Statistics Agency

51 seconds ago
 Religious ministry launches city check-in facility ..

Religious ministry launches city check-in facility for pilgrims

2 minutes ago
 Russia Bans Entry for 384 Japanese Lawmakers - For ..

Russia Bans Entry for 384 Japanese Lawmakers - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Widespread rain-wind, thundershower expected at va ..

Widespread rain-wind, thundershower expected at various parts of country

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti-dengue, price control me ..

Commissioner reviews anti-dengue, price control measures

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.