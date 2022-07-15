Five drug peddlers, bootleggers held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Friday arrested five accused in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers.

The police also recovered over 2000 grams charras and two bottles of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Banni police held Sagheer and recover 1410 grams charras while Ratta Amral police arrested Sajid with 300 grams charras.

Westridge police rounded up Rehan for having 150 grams charras.

Murree police in an operation arrested two accused namely Saif and Sohail and recovered two bottles of liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects and the investigations have been launched against them.