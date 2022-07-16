Five drug peddlers, four POs held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The district police, on Saturday claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers and four proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders and recovered narcotics from them.

According to official sources, Sargodha police, including Sadr, City, Bhulwal, Sahiwal, Tarkhanwala, Shah Nikdur, Silalwali launched a comprehensive crackdown on violators and criminals and managed to net five drug peddlers -- Shahid, Nadeem, Tariq, Wasim and Nadeem -- from various areas of district and recoveredmore than 1-kg hashish,19 grams chars from their possession.

Meanwhile, police also arrested four proclaimed offenders and court absconders during a raid.