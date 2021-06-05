Five Drug Peddlers Held
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five drug peddlers including a woman from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics from their possession.
The accused were identified as Razia Bibi, Azam, Afzal, Hamza and Nadeem-ur-Rehman.
Police recovered 45 liters liquor and 16 kg hashish from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused.