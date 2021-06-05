Five drug peddlers held

SIALKOT, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five drug peddlers including a woman from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The accused were identified as Razia Bibi, Azam, Afzal, Hamza and Nadeem-ur-Rehman.

Police recovered 45 liters liquor and 16 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.