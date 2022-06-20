UrduPoint.com

Five Drug Peddlers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:42 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction, nabbed five accused and recovered 3.6-kg charas, 65 litres liquor from them.

They were identified as Mazhar,Umar,Qasim,Amir and Nawaz.

Cases were registered against the accused.

