SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) District police arrested five notorious drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Saddar police on a tip off conducted raid and arrested --Attique, Azhar Alamgir, Moazzam Sharif, Usman and Muhammad Nabeel and recovered 15.290 kg hashish from them.

The accused used to supply drugs in different areas of Sialkot, said police.