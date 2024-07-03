Five drug peddlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Police have nabbed five drug pushers and seized contraband from their possession during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Wednesday that Sargodha road police arrested a drug peddler Nawaz and seized 1460kg hashish from his possession.

People Colony police recovered 15 litres of liquor from Zubair, 12 litres from Mubashar, 30 litres from Asif and 25 litres from Atif.

Separate cases were registered against all accused.