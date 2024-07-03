Open Menu

Five Drug Peddlers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Five drug peddlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Police have nabbed five drug pushers and seized contraband from their possession during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Wednesday that Sargodha road police arrested a drug peddler Nawaz and seized 1460kg hashish from his possession.

People Colony police recovered 15 litres of liquor from Zubair, 12 litres from Mubashar, 30 litres from Asif and 25 litres from Atif.

Separate cases were registered against all accused.

Related Topics

Police Road Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

13 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

13 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

13 hours ago
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

13 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

13 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

13 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

13 hours ago
 Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Gov ..

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan