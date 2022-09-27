Five drug peddlers held: 1900 grams charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Tuesday arrested five accused besides recovering 1900 grams charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Airport, City, Sadiqabad and Taxila police arrested Kamran, Shoaib, Tufail, Junaid and Numan and recovered 1900 grams charras from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.