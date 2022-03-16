Five drug-peddlers held, 5.8-kg hashish seized

Police on Wednesday arrested five alleged drug-peddlers and recovered hashish from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested five alleged drug-peddlers and recovered hashish from them.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested drug-peddlers and recovered 5.

8-kilogram hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Ahmad Kamal, Sadique, Saghir Khan, Ali Raza and Khalid Hussain.

Separate cases were registered.